Opening day at Brooks Global Studies School in Greensboro delayed; several classrooms and floors need ‘extensive repairs’

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several classrooms and floors at Brooks Global Studies School in Greensboro need ‘extensive repairs,’ according to the school’s principal, Dr. Darcy Kemp.

School will not begin on Aug. 8 as originally planned.

A message on the school’s web site reads from Dr. Kemp reads,

“We recently learned that the floor joists supporting the third-, fourth- and fifth-grade classrooms and hallway need extensive repairs that will take several weeks. As a result, we will not begin school on August 8 as originally planned. Instead, the first day of school will be held on Monday, August 26. The Board of Education will hold a special meeting Monday at 11 a.m. at the district office for the purpose of passing an emergency resolution so that repairs can begin as quickly as possible. We are working on a plan to temporarily relocate our third, fourth and fifth grade students for the first week or two of school. We will let you know as soon as those plans have been finalized. Our kindergarten, first and second graders will attend at Brooks Global. I’m sorry to have to share this information with you and I am sure you have many questions. I hope you will join me and members of our GCS facility team at an optional parent meeting at 6 p.m. on July 22 at Grimsley High cafeteria. While the work being done this summer will address these issues in the short term, I will be sure to keep you informed of each new step during this process as we move to a long-term solution. I am thankful to our maintenance staff and district leaders for working quickly to address this situation and keeping our staff and students safe. I look forward to seeing you on July 22 at Grimsley. Thank you.”