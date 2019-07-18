Motorcyclist killed Greensboro hit-and-run identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police have released the identity of a victim in a fatal Thursday morning hit-and-run.

Joseph Danny Brown, 43, of Julian, was on a motorcycle headed north on South English Street.

Brown went into the intersection with McConnell Road and hit a car, believed to have been a dark green sedan, that was headed east on McConnell Road and didn't stop at the stoplight.

Brown was thrown from the motorcycle and critically injured. He was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the sedan left the scene.

Police said there is significant damage to the passenger side of the car.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call Greensboro police.

36.063271 -79.757421