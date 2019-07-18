Watch live at 4:30: Officials give update after worker killed at NC Zoo

Motorcyclist killed Greensboro hit-and-run identified

Posted 3:23 pm, July 18, 2019, by , Updated at 03:25PM, July 18, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police have released the identity of a victim in a fatal Thursday morning hit-and-run.

Joseph Danny Brown, 43, of Julian, was on a motorcycle headed north on South English Street.

Brown went into the intersection with McConnell Road and hit a car, believed to have been a dark green sedan, that was headed east on McConnell Road and didn't stop at the stoplight.

Brown was thrown from the motorcycle and critically injured. He was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the sedan left the scene.

Police said there is significant damage to the passenger side of the car.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call Greensboro police.

Google Map for coordinates 36.063271 by -79.757421.

McConnell Rd & S English St, Greensboro, NC 27401

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.