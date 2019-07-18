× Man who has been arrested 63 times assaults three officers in Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man who has already arrested 63 times in Mecklenburg County and who was wearing an ankle monitor assaulted three police officers Tuesday night, WSOC reported.

According to police, Romell Donkiese Kamal Mackey, 23, resisted arrest during a larceny call on South Boulevard and attacked an officer. That officer suffered bruises, lacerations and a possible head injury.

A good Samaritan helped the police officer subdue Mackey, and he was arrested. But on the way to jail, Mackey tried to escape and assaulted two more officers, authorities said.

The officer in the initial attack was taken to Atrium Health and was released.

Mackey was charged with:

Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Government Official

Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer

Unlawful Concealment (shoplifting)

Damage to Property

Two counts of Resist/Obstruct/Delay a Law Enforcement Officer

Malicious Conduct by a Prisoner

Two counts of Damage to Property

Two counts of Communicating Threats

Mackey’s previous charges include:

First-degree burglary

First-degree trespassing

Auto theft

Armed robbery

Possession of stolen goods

Possession of marijuana and resisting arrest

Police said Mackey attacked and robbed an ice cream man last year on Archdale Drive. Investigators said Mackey punched the victim in the face while another man held a gun to his head.