Little League team of players with special needs plays game in Kernersville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- A Little League team played their heart out in Kernersville. The Challengers team is made of up kids with either mental or physical disabilities.

Thursday night, the team had the opportunity to play on the diamond with players taking part in the regional intermediate tournament.

"This program is for special needs kids and it is a part of the Little League program," Chuck Deluca said.

Each Challenger team member is paired up with a buddy from teams competing in the tournament to coach them during the game.

"But also they act as their personal coach because when they were little kids they have the coaches out there with them on the field not playing the game for them," Deluca said.

Brody Stacey is one of the buddies from another team for an exhibition game. He says the best part of this game is interacting with the players.

"It can get emotional sometimes because I might grow up and have a kid that might have disabilities and when you're faced with those challenges you just feel a lot more sympathy for them," Brody said.

The game is an opportunity to include everyone and give the kids a chance to do what they're passionate about.

Even though the kids were born with some challenges, they're showing everyone that won't stop them hitting it out of the park.

"It's a sport that I can play and with the Challenger team. I get to meet so many people with disabilities and help them," Lila Hunter said.

The Challenger team is made up of kids ages 4 to 18. The play about eight or nine games each season.