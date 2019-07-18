× Guilford County coworkers win $50,000 Powerball prize

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — They’ve worked together for over a decade, they’ve played the Powerball together for just as long, and now one group of Guilford County coworkers is celebrating a $50,000 win together.

The five women call themselves the “Lottery Girls” and have been playing Powerball since 2007, North Carolina Education Lottery officials said.

Michelle Steinert of Summerfield bought the Quick Pick ticket for the July 6, drawing at the Harris Teeter on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro. When she found out the ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000, she immediately took a picture and texted it to the others.

On Wednesday, Steinert, Kristi McDaniel, Deborah Landreth, Pamela Edmond, and Judith Gonshor came to the lottery claim center in Greensboro, full of excitement, to claim their prize.

They plan to use some of the money to take a vacation.

Even though they had a big win, this isn’t the end of the Lottery Girls. They say they’re going to keep playing and “plan to be back real soon,” when they win their next prize.