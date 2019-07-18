× Greensboro man charged with indecent liberties with a child; police asking additional victims to come forward

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man has been arrested in connection with a child sex crime, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Charles Keith Jones, 65, is charged with indecent liberties with a child.

On May 19, Greensboro police received a report of a sexual assault against an 11-year-old girl.

Following an investigation, a warrant was obtained for Jones’ arrest.

Jones was taken into custody on Thursday.

He is being held under a $75,000 secured bond and is scheduled to make his first appearance in court Friday.

Greensboro police are asking any additional victims to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (336) 373-2255.