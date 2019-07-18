Family asking for public’s help after man steals their puppy from outside family business in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A family is asking for help after they say a man stole their puppy from outside their business in High Point.

On Tuesday, a man came to the Enciso Bakery, which is directly in front of Taylor Paige's family business on West English Road, and stole their family puppy, she said.

The family has filed a police report.

Surveillance video (in the video player above) shows the man checking out and leaving the parking lot.

The dog is a pitbull named Smalls (see photo gallery below). He is only a few months old.

"Please if anyone has any helpful information let us know," Paige wrote on Facebook. "Our kids are devastated and miss our dog."

