Endangered child alert issued for missing 1-year-old Tennessee boy

PUTNAM COUNTY, TENN. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for a 1-year-old boy who went missing from Putnam County.

One-year-old Lachlan Thomas Capo was last seen Wednesday with Margot Walker. Authorities said Walker may be driving either a blue 2002 Volvo with Tennessee tag 4K7-7F9 or a black 2002 Volvo with Tennessee tag B77-71L.

It is unclear what Walker’s relationship is to the child.

The baby is described as 3 feet tall and 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information should call the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at (931) 528-8484.

