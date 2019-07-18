Watch live at 4:30: Officials give update after worker killed at NC Zoo

Eden man wanted after shooting injures 2 men, child

July 18, 2019

Kwes Lashad Keen

EDEN, N.C. — A suspect is wanted after Eden police say a shooting injured two men and a child.

Kwes Lashad Keen, 28, is wanted on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, three counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and fleeing to elude arrest.

On July 7 around 4:30 p.m., officers came to the 400 block of Beech Street after a report of people being injured by gunfire.

Officers said a 33-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were shot while sitting in a parked car. A 12-year-old inside a residence was also injured during the shooting.

The victims were taken to UNC Rockingham Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Eden police tried to arrest Keen on Wednesday but said he ran from them in a dark blue Audi A8 that police later found abandoned near his home.

Anyone with information on where Keen is can call Eden police at (336) 623-9755.

