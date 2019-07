RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A crash has closed U.S. 64 in both directions east of Asheboro, according to Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 2:25 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 64 near Dewey Road.

Highway Patrol said two tractor-trailers were involved in the crash.

There is no word on if anyone was injured but EMS was dispatched to the scene of the crash.