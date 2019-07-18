Cat has to have leg amputated after someone tied firecrackers to her front paw

***Warning: The images and details in this story may be upsetting for some readers.***

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A cat named Pickles is recovering after someone tied firecrackers to her left paw with rubber bands.

According to Humane Animal Rescue, she was brought in by good Samaritans over the weekend.

Her leg was severely infected and infested with maggots.

“There wasn’t really any paw left. What was still there was barely hanging on by the rubber bands,” said Jamie Wilson, Director of Medical Business. “Her bone was exposed and she was severely dehydrated.”

Due to the extent of Pickles’ injury, vets decided it was best to amputate her entire leg.

The shelter said the surgery went well and she will eventually be put up for adoption.