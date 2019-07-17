Victim in Winston-Salem death investigation identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The victim in a Winston-Salem death investigation has been identified.

On Wednesday morning, officers received information that a body had been located in the wooded area behind Timlic Avenue, Building No. 9. Officers responded to the area and found a deceased male in the woods.

The family has identified the deceased as 18-year-old Eneas Rojas.

The investigation remains in the early stages.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800 (En Español (336) 728-3904). CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.

This is the photo of Eneas Rojas that his sister Anahy Hernandez shared with us. She said he loved basketball. ⁦@myfox8⁩ pic.twitter.com/MrN7G9UG27 — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) July 17, 2019

Authorities are now huddled at the long slope down to the spot where the body was found. ⁦@myfox8⁩ pic.twitter.com/kgroCdUR4z — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) July 17, 2019

Investigators are out here on Timlic Avenue going door to door. At least 10 police officers are doing so. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/9deHjcugjg — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) July 17, 2019

I just arrived at the spot in Winston-Salem where a body was found tucked away in the woods. This is off of Timlic Avenue behind a collection of residential buildings. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/GddSBRRX2l — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) July 17, 2019

There is crime scene tape that has cornered off several square feet. You can also see three evidence markers in the ground. Unknown if that is the spot where the body was found. This is a few hundred feet away from the nearest building. ⁦@myfox8⁩ pic.twitter.com/G9dJ9eBHYD — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) July 17, 2019