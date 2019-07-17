Victim in Winston-Salem death investigation identified

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The victim in a Winston-Salem death investigation has been identified.

On Wednesday morning, officers received information that a body had been located in the wooded area behind Timlic Avenue, Building No. 9. Officers responded to the area and found a deceased male in the woods.

The family has identified the deceased as 18-year-old Eneas Rojas.

The investigation remains in the early stages.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800 (En Español (336) 728-3904). CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.

