Victim in Winston-Salem death investigation identified

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The victim in a Winston-Salem death investigation has been identified.
On Wednesday morning, officers received information that a body had been located in the wooded area behind Timlic Avenue, Building No. 9. Officers responded to the area and found a deceased male in the woods.
The family has identified the deceased as 18-year-old Eneas Rojas.
The investigation remains in the early stages.
Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800 (En Español (336) 728-3904). CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.
36.099860 -80.244216