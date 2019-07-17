Third suspect arrested after fatal shooting at Cavalier Inn in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A third suspect has been arrested following the shooting death of a woman in Greensboro at the Cavalier Inn on June 11, according to a Greensboro police news release.

On Wednesday, Greensboro Police located and arrested Jalen Dre-Quan Austin, 25, of Greensboro was arrested on warrants for first-degree murder, attempted robbery with dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

There were two previous arrests in this case.

Paul Mykie Gilmore was arrested on June, 11 at a bus stop in Columbus, Ohio, and charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, conspiracy - robbery with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Leon Mandell Brimley was taken into custody in Durham on June 21. Brimley was charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

On June 11 at approximately 5:10 p.m. police responded to the Cavalier Inn located at 312 W. JJ Drive in reference to a shooting call.

Upon arrival police located one victim later identified as Mamie Yvonne Martin suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital and died from her injuries on June 18.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.