Teacher charged with sex crimes against student in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A teacher has been charged with sex crimes against a student, according to a news release from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Brian Jacob Weavil, 43, of Winston-Salem, is charged with two counts of statutory sex offense against a child, two counts of sex offense – teacher against student and two counts of indecent liberties.

An investigation was started at the end of March after the Walkertown High School resource officer was notified of an allegation of sexual misconduct involving a teacher and a female student under the age of 15.

Weavil was taken into custody and is currently being held in the Forsyth County jail under a $400,000 secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 1.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools released the following statement Wednesday evening:

“On Wednesday, July 17, 2019, a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County teacher, Brian Weavil, was charged with felony sex offenses involving a student. When district officials learned of the investigation earlier this year, Weavil was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation. “Weavil started with WS/FCS as a teacher at East Forsyth High School in 2001 and resigned in 2006. He was rehired at East Forsyth in 2007 and remained a teacher there until he transferred to Walkertown High School in 2014. In August of 2018, Weavil went on an approved leave from his teaching position but continued to serve as a substitute teacher at Walkertown High School. “We will continue to work with law enforcement through this investigation and always take allegations concerning the safety and well-being of our students seriously. We always encourage parents and students to make us aware of any situation that concerns them.”