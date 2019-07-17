Suspect arrested in Druid Street homicide in High Point

Bryce D. Stanback

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a May homicide in High Point, according to a news release from High Point police.

Bryce D. Stanback, 25, of High Point, is charged with first-degree murder.

Cameron N. Owens, 23, of Greensboro, was found dead in a car on May 23.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Druid Street after a report of shots fired in the area.

At the scene, they found a car in a parking lot of a small apartment complex. Inside, Owens was found dead with a gunshot wound.

Stanback was arrested on Wednesday around 10:30 a.m. He is being held in the Guilford County Jail in High Point.

