× Salvation Army, FOX8 to kick off annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign

HIGH POINT, N.C. — In partnership with FOX8 and Thomas Built buses, The Salvation Army will be collecting school supplies for local children in need July 29 through Aug. 3 for the “Stuff the Bus” campaign.

Donations of school supplies will be collected for local children in need including members of The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club.

Donations may be taked to:

The Salvation Army of High Point: 301 W Green Drive, High Point, NC 27260

Walmart: 2710 N Main Street, High Point, NC 27262

For more information on “Stuff the Bus”, please visit www.tsahighpoint.org.

Items Most Needed:

#2 pencils

Glue sticks

Erasers

Pencil Boxes

Boxes of tissues

Washable markers

Book bag/back pack

Hand sanitizer

3-ring binders

Colored pencils

Highlighters

Loose leaf notebook paper

Pocket folders

Rulers