Salvation Army, FOX8 to kick off annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign
HIGH POINT, N.C. — In partnership with FOX8 and Thomas Built buses, The Salvation Army will be collecting school supplies for local children in need July 29 through Aug. 3 for the “Stuff the Bus” campaign.
Donations of school supplies will be collected for local children in need including members of The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club.
Donations may be taked to:
The Salvation Army of High Point: 301 W Green Drive, High Point, NC 27260
Walmart: 2710 N Main Street, High Point, NC 27262
For more information on “Stuff the Bus”, please visit www.tsahighpoint.org.
Items Most Needed:
#2 pencils
Glue sticks
Erasers
Pencil Boxes
Boxes of tissues
Washable markers
Book bag/back pack
Hand sanitizer
3-ring binders
Colored pencils
Highlighters
Loose leaf notebook paper
Pocket folders
Rulers