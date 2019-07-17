Salem Creek Greenway closed at dog park for drain pipe installation

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Part of the Salem Creek Greenway adjacent to the dog park will be closed starting Wednesday to install a storm drain pipe under the greenway.
Work is expected to be completed and the greenway reopened by Friday, weather permitting, according to the City of Winston-Salem.
Signs rerouting pedestrians and bicyclists will be posted.
The work is part of a stream restoration and stormwater project to restore severely eroded creek banks along a tributary to Salem Creek and to create a vegetated bioretention cell to filter runoff from the dog park.
36.099860 -80.244216