Salem Creek Greenway closed at dog park for drain pipe installation

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Part of the Salem Creek Greenway adjacent to the dog park will be closed starting Wednesday to install a storm drain pipe under the greenway.

Work is expected to be completed and the greenway reopened by Friday, weather permitting, according to the City of Winston-Salem.

Signs rerouting pedestrians and bicyclists will be posted.

The work is part of a stream restoration and stormwater project to restore severely eroded creek banks along a tributary to Salem Creek and to create a vegetated bioretention cell to filter runoff from the dog park.

