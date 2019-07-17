Police release video of moment Gibsonville patrol car crashes into business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. -- Police on Wednesday afternoon released video of the moment a Gibsonville patrol car crashed into a business earlier in the day.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. at Centre Stage On Main on West Main Street. The studio was not open at the time of the crash.

According to a news release from the Gibsonville Police Department, as the officer was leaving the police parking lot, the patrol vehicle appeared to have malfunctioned and suddenly accelerated. The patrol vehicle then collided with another vehicle traveling west on Main Street.

Both vehicles then struck the front of the business.

Both drivers had minor injuries and are expected to be OK.

At the request of the Gibsonville Police Department, The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is currently investigating the traffic crash.