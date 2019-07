Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Police are investigating a shooting in Burlington early Wednesday morning, and are searching for a suspect.

FOX8's Hayley Fixler was at the 500 block of Spence Street where police have been since around 2 a.m.

They received information that a suspect involved in a shooting about 30 minutes prior was at that Spence Street location.

Police say the suspect was not there.

The victim was shot in the leg and is in stable condition.

This story is developing.

We’re told that the scene “active” and have been asked to move farther away. We hear officers using a speaker and asking someone to come out of a home with their hands up @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/EX1f9NAxuA — Hayley Fixler (@HayleyFixlerTV) July 17, 2019

We just heard four loud pops. An officer just ran down and told it was not gunshots, but they just deployed gas @myfox8 — Hayley Fixler (@HayleyFixlerTV) July 17, 2019

EMS and a fire truck just arrived. I’ll have a live report for you coming up on @myfox8 at 5 pic.twitter.com/ah0cLGJTWk — Hayley Fixler (@HayleyFixlerTV) July 17, 2019