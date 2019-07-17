Police looking for suspect vehicles after fatal Greensboro hit-and-run

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are looking for suspect vehicles after a person was fatally hit on Sunday night.

Billy Joe Pope, 61, of Greensboro, was walking across the intersection of Cone Boulevard and Sands Drive when he was hit around 10:30 p.m., according to Greensboro police.

The vehicle failed to stop at the scene and Pope died as a result of his injuries at the scene.

On Wednesday, Greensboro police said they believe the suspect vehicle may be a 1999-2002 model Chevrolet Silverado or a 2000-2006 model Chevrolet Tahoe.

The vehicle may have damage to the upper right headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 373-1000.

