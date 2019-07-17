Police conducting death investigation in Winston-Salem after body found in woods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem police are conducting a death investigation, according to a news release.

Officers received information that a body had been located in the wooded area behind Timlic Avenue, Building No. 9.

Officers responded to the area and found a deceased male in the woods.

The investigation remains in the early stages.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800 (En Español (336) 728-3904). CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.