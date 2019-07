× Police activity near flea market in Mebane, drivers asked to avoid the area

MEBANE, N.C. — There is police activity near the flea market in Mebane and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood reported on Twitter that there is police activity in the area of Buckhorn and Interstate 85. “Strong armed robbery suspects x 3 have run into the woods near flea market.”