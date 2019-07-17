Page football team pitches in on Out of the Garden project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the high school football season fast approaching, coaches are always looking at ways to create team chemistry that will last for an entire season.

Jared Rolfes started having his players volunteer at the Out of the Garden project when he was the head coach at Northwest Guilford.

He brought that with him when he became the head coach at Page.

Here’s the nice thing, Northwest Guilford continued with the Out of the Garden too!

Getting these young players to think about others and getting involved with something that is bigger than themselves is teaching lessons that go well beyond football.