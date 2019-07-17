Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Burlington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting early Wednesday morning in Burlington, according to a news release.

Officers responded at about 1:30 a.m. to the 1000 block of Elm Street in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a 30-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Travis Lee Currie, 31, of Burlington, has been charged with attempted murder, first-degree kidnapping and violation of a pre-trial release order.

Through the investigation, it was determined that Currie and the victim have a previous domestic relationship and the incident is not a random act of violence.

Currie is being held with no bond in the Alamance County Jail.