High Point Community Foundation helps Community Clinic upgrade its pharmacy

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- As pharmacy manager at the Community Clinic of High Point, Margaret Buchanan stays busy.

“Mostly what we do is maintenance medications, hypertension, blood pressure, diabetes, insulin, and we can get inhalers,” she said.

The clinic is for uninsured and low-income adults.

“You have to have 200 percent of poverty level and below, and no insurance,” Buchanan said. “So Medicaid or Medicare would disqualify you from using the clinic.”

As part of the quality medical care offered at the clinic, patients can pick up their prescriptions at a very low or no cost.

“It’s important to have a pharmacy because if you didn't and if these patients can't afford to get their medications, then it's not going to help their conditions,” Buchanan said.

The High Point Community Foundation helped the Community Clinic upgrade its pharmacy’s safety and function with the purchase of a new security shutter, refrigerator, signature pad and electronic scanner.

And that kind of support helps the Community Clinic of High Point maintain its commitment to providing quality care and chronic disease management for some of our community's most vulnerable patients.

The Community Clinic of High Point saw its first patient in April 1993 and since then, has served nearly 20,000 patients.