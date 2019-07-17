‘He didn’t deserve that’: Friends react to death of 18-year-old in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Skyline Village Apartment community was shocked on Wednesday when they learned that a young man, who had just moved into their complex, was found dead.

Late Tuesday evening, the body of Eneas Bustos-Rojas was found hidden in the woods behind apartment building No. 9 on Timlic Avenue.

According to Rojas’ family, he was last seen on Sunday. They had celebrated his 18th birthday the night before.

“He was drinking, he was laughing, he was just having a good time,” said one an unidentified family friend of the Bustos-Rojas.

His family friend described him as being a good kid, full of life, and someone who minded his own business.

Tuesday evening, Bustos-Rojas’ family said an unknown man walked up to their door and delivered a chilling message that sent Bustos-Rojas’ mother to her knees.

“Your son is dead, go find his body. Tell police to go find his body in the woods behind Skyline,” the man said.

His family also said that they were told he had been shot five times in the head and three times in the chest.

Winston-Salem police told FOX8 that they had heard a similar story from the family, but could not confirm the circumstances around this information. As for a cause of death, they are waiting for an autopsy report.

FOX8 was informed that Bustos-Rojas’ mother called 911 and just a few hours later his body was found.

It was placed a few hundred feet into the woods behind one of the apartment buildings and a few hundred yards from his mother’s house. Officers had to dig through thick brush, thorns and fallen trees, however, Bustos-Rojas’ body was later found on a small path through the woods.

It’s unknown how long his body had been there.

Police spent Wednesday morning collecting more evidence and using a dog to help sniff out clues.

At this time they do not have any description or the circumstances surrounding Bustos-Rojas’ death.

The investigation remains in the early stages.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800 (En Español (336) 728-3904). CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.