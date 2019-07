× Great Wolf Lodge in Concord offering water park day passes this summer

CONCORD, N.C. — The Great Wolf Lodge in Concord is now offering day passes for its water park, according to WCNC.

Normally, the water park is reserved for lodge guests but this summer you can go to the park without renting a room.

The park has tube slides, raft slides, wave pools and more.

Day passes can be purchased for $50.

