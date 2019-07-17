WINNING MEGA MILLIONS NUMBERS: 8-16-31-48-52 (23)

Falkener Elementary School student with underdeveloped hands, feet recognized for Mt. Everest-inspired painting

Posted 9:37 am, July 17, 2019, by

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Thant Myo is a bundle of energy and joy like many 10-year-olds. He is also very self-aware.

“It’s hard because sometimes people would judge me," said Thant, who was born with underdeveloped hands and feet.

“At the end of the day, I know that I’m special and unique and there’s no other like me.”

There’s power in that statement.

But Thant admits his Falkener Elementary School promotion ceremony was a time of weakness.

“I was shaking. I was nervous, I was just surprised.”

Thant was honored for his Mt. Everest-inspired painting. It’s the first piece he painted using only his teeth.

“It’s not really difficult. It’s really easy for me. But for me getting an award I still push through until I become an artist,” said Thant.

That artwork displayed inside the Green Hills Cultural Arts Center during the month of March.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.