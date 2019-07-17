Falkener Elementary School student with underdeveloped hands, feet recognized for Mt. Everest-inspired painting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Thant Myo is a bundle of energy and joy like many 10-year-olds. He is also very self-aware.

“It’s hard because sometimes people would judge me," said Thant, who was born with underdeveloped hands and feet.

“At the end of the day, I know that I’m special and unique and there’s no other like me.”

There’s power in that statement.

But Thant admits his Falkener Elementary School promotion ceremony was a time of weakness.

“I was shaking. I was nervous, I was just surprised.”

Thant was honored for his Mt. Everest-inspired painting. It’s the first piece he painted using only his teeth.

“It’s not really difficult. It’s really easy for me. But for me getting an award I still push through until I become an artist,” said Thant.

That artwork displayed inside the Green Hills Cultural Arts Center during the month of March.