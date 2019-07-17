Crash causes power outage in Winston-Salem; part of Silas Creek Parkway closed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Part of southbound Silas Creek Parkway is closed after a crash, according to Winston-Salem police.

The crash happened in the 5800 block of Silas Creek Parkway and the southbound lanes are closed from Wake Forest Road to Robinhood Road.

Power lines are down because of the crash.

The Duke Energy outage map shows 633 customers are without power in the area.

Duke Energy estimates power will be restored by 4:15 p.m.

There is no word on if anyone was injured in the crash or when the southbound lanes will reopen.

