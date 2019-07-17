Carvana unveils newest Car Vending Machine in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Carvana on Wednesday unveiled its newest Car Vending Machine in Greensboro.

Standing eight stories tall, holding 27 vehicles, the pickup location offers a one-of-a-kind experience for customers who purchase a vehicle on Carvana.com. In as little as 10 minutes, customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com, finance, purchase, trade-in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day Car Vending Machine pickup or home delivery of that vehicle.

Customers who choose Car Vending Machine pick-up are greeted by a Customer Advocate, receive a commemorative, oversized Carvana coin to activate the vending process, then watch as their vehicle descends the all-glass tower. This takes only minutes, compared to hours at a dealership. Area residents who want to save the time and hassle of selling their current vehicle can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana, even if they aren’t purchasing a vehicle, and receive a real offer in just minutes.

All Carvana vehicles come with a 7-day return policy, giving customers the peace of mind and time to ensure the vehicle fits their life. Every Carvana vehicle is CarvanaCertified, having passed a rigorous, 150-point inspection, has never been in a reported accident and has no frame damage. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car’s vehicle description page.

“We’re always focused on providing a great vehicle selection, at a great price, with great customer service,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “We’re confident we’ve delivered on that promise since first launching The New Way To Buy a Car in Greensboro in 2018, so we’re looking forward to now also offering area residents our signature Car Vending Machine pick up experience.”

Greensboro is the third Carvana Car Vending Machine location in North Carolina and the 19th in the U.S., joining counterparts in Tennessee, Texas, Florida, Maryland, Arizona, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois and Missouri.

Located at 4830 Koger Blvd., the Greensboro Car Vending Machine is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET. Vehicle pickup at any of Carvana’sCar Vending Machines is free for all Carvana customers.