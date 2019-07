Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. -- A police car and another vehicle crashed into a Gibsonville business Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at Centre Stage On Main on West Main Street. The studio was not open at the time of the crash.

The police officer involved is being looked at at the hospital. No word on any other injuries.

No word yet on what caused the crash.

Look at all of this damage! We’re told the studio opens at 4 pm so thankfully no one was inside at the time @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/vJ0ByjcQZo — Hayley Fixler (@HayleyFixlerTV) July 17, 2019