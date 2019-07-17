× Burlington Police searching for missing man

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police are searching for missing man, according to a news release.

James Lyon was last seen on Monday by his family.

Lyon is a 91-year-old man and about 5’10” and about 172 pounds.

There are no indications that foul play is involved. Also, Lyon has no known cognitive or physical impairments.

Lyon is believed to be driving a light gray 2013 Ford Edge with NC Registration WRX-8042.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lyon. Contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.