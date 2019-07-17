Arizona Cardinals release Desmond Harrison after charges of strangulation, assault against woman filed in Greensboro

Posted 11:55 am, July 17, 2019, by , Updated at 12:01PM, July 17, 2019

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 21: Desmond Harrison #68 of the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2013 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Desmond Harrison, an offensive tackle for the Arizona Cardinals, has been issued a  felony arrest warrant in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Harrison was released by the Cardinals on Wednesday, according to the Arizona Sports.

He is being charged with assault on a person by strangulation and assault on a female by a male.

Greensboro Police confirmed to FOX8 that an incident report was filed on Tuesday.

It’s not clear when the alleged incident may have occurred.

It’s not known if he is a resident of the area, but Harrison spent part of his high-school years in the state of North Carolina, Yahoo Sports reported.

Harrison played college football at Texas and later West Georgia.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.