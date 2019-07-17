× Arizona Cardinals release Desmond Harrison after charges of strangulation, assault against woman filed in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Desmond Harrison, an offensive tackle for the Arizona Cardinals, has been issued a felony arrest warrant in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Harrison was released by the Cardinals on Wednesday, according to the Arizona Sports.

He is being charged with assault on a person by strangulation and assault on a female by a male.

Greensboro Police confirmed to FOX8 that an incident report was filed on Tuesday.

It’s not clear when the alleged incident may have occurred.

It’s not known if he is a resident of the area, but Harrison spent part of his high-school years in the state of North Carolina, Yahoo Sports reported.

Harrison played college football at Texas and later West Georgia.