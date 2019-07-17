× 4 sea turtle protection cages destroyed in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Four cages meant to protect sea turtle nests were destroyed in North Myrtle Beach, WMBF reports.

It happened sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning between Eighth Avenue North and 15th Avenue North.

“It’s very disheartening, we’re trying to protect endangered species… we’re just trying to make sure they survive,” Linda Mataya, with the North Myrtle Beach Sea Turtle Patrol, told WMBF.

She said around $500 worth of property was destroyed.

Crews were able to find all the eggs and the eggs were not hurt.