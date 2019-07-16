× Virginia Beach man accused of murdering parents days before bodies were found

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was taken into custody on Monday after two bodies were found inside a home, WTKR reports.

Court documents say Christopher Shawn Brady, 44, murdered his parents, Shelia and Roy Brady, Friday.

Brady has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony.

Police say they found the couple’s bodies when they went to the home for a welfare check.

The couple were in their 70s.

Brady also lived at the home, according to court documents.

He denied scheduling a bond hearing when he was in court and said he didn’t think he’d make bail.

Brady pleaded guilty to grand larceny and receiving stolen property charges in 1993, according to court documents.