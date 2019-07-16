Two additional arrests made in connection with shooting into High Point home

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two additional arrests have been made in connection with a weekend shooting into a High Point home, according to a High Point police news release.

The release says Raekwon L. Blocker, 20, of High Point, was arrested on Monday for attempted first-degree murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Bond information is not available at this time.

Laequan T. Little, 20, of High Point was arrested on Monday for assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, attempted first-degree murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, police say.

Police say they arrested him around 11:00 pm in the 600 block of Grayson Street.

The release says Little is in the Guilford County Jail under a $1 million secured bond.

Adones Tyrone Vanderhall, 18, of High Point was also charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection to the shooting.

The home is in the 1000 block of Cassell Street. Police said no one was killed or injured.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.