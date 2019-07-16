Trinity man found guilty of murder after shooting man outside of barbecue restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRINITY, N.C -- Michael Isaac Russ, 39, of Trinity, was found guilty of second-degree murder on Tuesday, according to the Randolph County District Attorney's Office.

Sentencing is underway.

In December 2017, deputies were called to a shooting at 4 p.m. in the parking lot of BBQ Joe's at 4873 N.C. 62 in Trinity.

Family members told FOX8 that the victim, 27-year-old Larry Campbell, was shot eight times. Deputies said he died at the scene.

His family says Campbell was a husband and a father of three kids. The youngest is a 3-month-old baby.

"His last words to me were, 'OK mom, I love you,'" said Glenna Coe, his mother.