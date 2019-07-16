Thomasville businesses are getting ready for tourists ahead of baseball tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Hundreds of baseball players, coaches and their families are headed for Thomasville.

The HiToms baseball club is hosting the American Legion Baseball Star Tournament and planning teams have been working on their playbook for a while.

“Our thing is making sure that our hotels are ready for these guests to be in town," Jarrod Dunbar, the Thomasville Tourism Director said.

Thomasville is making sure business owners are ready to welcome so many visitors and "Making sure we have a fun event downtown," said Dunbar.

This tournament is expected to bring in $1 million for Thomasville when it comes to the economic impact.

“Yeah there’s a lot more businesses open downtown so we’re excited about our visitors,” Dunbar said.

People can shop at the Black Rose, pick up clothes at The One Boutique, or grab sweets from Sugar Rush or Main Street Cone and Coffee.

Main Street Cone and Coffee have, "something called affogato. It's a scoop of ice cream with two shots of espresso over it. It’s pretty popular,” said Heather Hinson, a server at the shop.

“Were just excited about the growth that’s happening and we’re only just getting started here in Thomasville,” Dunbar said.