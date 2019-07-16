× Teen charged with attempted murder in connection with shooting into High Point home

HIGH POINT, N.C. — An 18-year-old was charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with a weekend shooting into a High Point home.

Adones Tyrone Vanderhall of High Point is accused of using a long rifle and shooting at two men sitting on their porch, according to arrest warrants.

The home is in the 1000 block of Cassell Street. Police said no one was killed or injured.

Vanderhall’s bond was set at $1 million.