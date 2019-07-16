Record-breaking year helps Rockingham County organizations give food to those in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- A record-breaking amount of food will help seven Rockingham County community organizations provide meals to hungry families.

Dot Reilly is the president of the Reidsville Soup Kitchen. You can hear the excitement in her voice as she talks about the fully-stocked pantry.

"I mean as a cook, you come in, there's so many things," Reilly said. "There's spaghetti sauce, mac and cheese, vegetables and corn, so many things you can do."

The kitchen serves one meal almost every day of the year. With so much food, the Reidsville Soup Kitchen can constantly change its menu. Cory Scott is one of the chairpeople of the Countywide Food Drive. He is thrilled that the community supported the food drive in a big way.

"In the beginning when we started, I was like, 'Are we going to be able to do this?' And I was pleasantly surprised," Scott said. "Some organizations were really great."

When the countywide food drive ended, more than $50,000 worth of food was collected, beating last year's total of $45,000.

JoAnn Henderson is a member of Men In Christ, another group benefiting from the impressive food drive. She explains why the food donations are coming at the right time.

"We have seen an increase in people coming for food," Henderson said. "So we are happy, very happy to have this extra food so we can give out more."

Along with lots of food to keep the kitchen staff busy at the Reidsville Soup Kitchen, the food drive also delivered lots of cleaning material to keep the kitchen spotless.

"Those things cost," Reilly said. "We need them. It's not food, but we need them to operate."

Thanks to overwhelming community support, the agencies will continue to feed the hungry.

"It feels good to me," Henderson said. "It's like, it's a good feeling helping someone else."

With this year's success, Countywide Food Drive organizers say there is a chance they might increase their goal for next year.