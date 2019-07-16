× Randolph County Sheriff’s deputies searching for missing boy

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for missing boy, according to a press release.

Jeramiah Allen Jividen, 14, was last seen standing at the end of the driveway at 5932 Covered Bridge Rd. in Trinity around 5:30-6 p.m. Monday.

Jeramiah is approximately 5’01” and 150 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing long-sleeved bright lime green Vans shirt, tan shorts, and black/white Adidas shoes.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 9-1-1, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 318-6698, or Randolph County Crime Stoppers tip line at (336)-672-CRIME.