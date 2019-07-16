× Opening Day Set for Cone Health Women’s & Children’s Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The new Cone Health Women’s & Children’s Center at Moses Cone Hospital will open Sunday, Feb. 23 next year, according to a Cone Health news release.

The release says the $100 million Women’s & Children’s Center will move inpatient services from the Women’s Hospital to The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.

The move will take place from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23 with all patients being moved in on Feb. 23, which is a Sunday.

Cone Health says that over the next few months, hospital staff will be spending time in the Women’s & Children’s Center, becoming familiar with the new space, stocking supplies and running a drill to make sure the move goes smoothly.

“We will work diligently to assure all areas are well-prepared to create an exceptional experience for patients, guests and employees when the new Women’s & Children’s Center opens in February,” said Bruce Swords, MD, Ph.D., chief physician executive.

The goal of the new Women’s & Children’s Center is to provide exceptional, distinctive and personal care, Cone Health says.

The Women’s & Children’s Center features 45 private neonatal intensive care rooms, a dedicated parking deck and entrances.

Cone Health says around 6,200 babies are delivered every year at Women’s Hospital.