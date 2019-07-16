× Man finds tick embedded in his eyeball

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. — A Kentucky man found a tick in his eyeball, WYMT reports.

Christ Prater had the tick removed from his eye by an optometrist.

He said he always sprays himself with repellent, but one day he felt like something was off when he left a job site.

He works for an electric company and his crew had just cut a tree loose from some power lines.

Prater asked the office safety manager to look at his eye after he noticed it was getting irritated.

“The thing of it is, I really didn’t want to go to the doctor. I figured if it was something, it would come out on its own,” Prater said.

The eye irritation kept up, so he decided to see an optometrist.

“He said, ‘It’s a tick.’ That’s when I got scared a little bit,” Prater said.

The doctor then pulled the tick out with tweezers, which made a popping sound when it came out, after numbing Prater’s eye.

Prater was sent home with drops for his eye and antibiotics.

“You get a lot of kids hiking, camping, I just urge them to spray. But you can’t spray your eyes,” Prater said.