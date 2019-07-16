Man cited for animal cruelty after having his dog pull a brick around

ROCKWELL, N.C. — A man has been cited for animal cruelty after social media photos were posted that show him with a dog pulling a brick on a chain, WBTV reports.

Rockwell police issued a state citation on Monday to Scottie Lee Lewis, 28, for animal cruelty.

Lewis also has other charges pending that are unrelated.

Rowan Animal Services and police began an investigation after the pictures were shared thousands of times.

Officials aren’t clear on where the dog is now.

Lewis claimed the dog was stolen from him when he was cited, investigators say.