Judge denies bond reduction for High Point shooting suspects

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Despite the best efforts from the attorneys, a High Point judge refused to reduce the $1 million bond for both Laequan Little and Adones Vanderhall.

They, along with Raekwon Blocker, were arrested by authorities on Monday for their alleged role in a drive-by shooting in High Point Sunday night.

Police said they were called to the 1000 block of Cassell Street in reference to a shots fired call.

When they arrived, they found around 30 shots had been fired at a house. Police believed two intended targets had been sitting outside.

No one was injured.

Little, 20, and Vanderhall, 18, were arrested at the same location Monday evening. Blocker, 20, was also arrested.

They all face charges of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, attempted first-degree murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

On Monday afternoon, both Little and Vanderhall made their first court appearances in front of a High Point judge. They did so by video monitor.

Both men were addressed separately because they are under a “no contact” order.

Little was the first to be addressed. The judge read him his charges and said he could face up to 40 years in prison.

Prosecutors read his indictment, but also stated that at this time they do not know the Little's full involvement.

They stated that they “were unsure as far as to the degree that Mr. Little shot.”

Little's attorney and mother were also present in the courtroom. His attorney made the case for Little’s bond to be reduced from $1 million dollars.

He stated that the case was in the early investigation stages and that, “temptations with all of the shootings here in High Point are gang-related.”

He went on and said that Little has been in “school and work,” and is not affiliated with a gang.

“There’s actually another individual named Laequan, with the same first name who does have some gang affiliation in High Point,” Little's attorney said.

The judge, however, declined to reduce the bond at this time.

A similar situation played out when Vanderhall made his appearance. Much like Little, Vanderhall was not physically in the courtroom. He was shackled to a desk in the jail and streamed live to the courtroom via video monitor.

Vanderhall’s mother and attorney sat in front of the judge and asked for a reduction in bond.

Unlike Little, prosecutors stated that police have evidence that Vanderhall was involved with shooting into the house.

His attorney stated that his mother can account for her son’s whereabouts.

She also began to fight the charge of “attempted murder” that he faces.

She stated that since no one was injured, the charge of “shooting into an occupied” home is the only thing that should be attached.

The judge denied her request as well.

Their next court dates are scheduled for September.

As for Blocker, he did not make an appearance due to “three pages” of charges that he currently has against him.

His court date is scheduled for August 5.