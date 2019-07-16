Greensboro City Council passes new draft of ‘good repair’ ordinance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro City Council is moving forward with a plan to fix unsafe and unsightly business buildings.

The vote on what’s called the “Good Repair” ordinance comes after some push back and a delay at last months city council meeting.

We first told you about the idea in May.

A new draft of the plan includes things like a more straightforward set of rules for buildings that touch. There would also need to be a higher percentage of repair costs for the city to be able to demolish a building.

The biggest change from the first draft was to vacant buildings. They are no longer held to the same standard as occupied ones. They have to be safe and not look like they are falling apart but don’t need to be move-in ready.

Marlene Sanford, the president of the Triad Real Estate and Building Industry Coalition, said the original draft of the plan would leave some buildings owners no choice but to sell.

“It’s just unpractical and unnecessary,” Sanford said.

She was glad city council delayed the vote, met with some of the stakeholders and redrafted the ordinance.

“The stakeholders I represent and myself are fine with the ordinance the way it is drafted,” Sanford said.

Councilman Justin Outling said he wasn’t thrilled about the delay or changes.

“I think the community can set a higher standard for itself, “ Outling said.

He said it is at least a step in the right direction.

“It will undoubtedly move forward in creating a safer and more vibrant community,” Outling said.

Outling believes there will be a three- to six-month window before the ordinance will take effect.