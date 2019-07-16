× Dog that bit, injured 2-year-old at Guilford County Animal Shelter euthanized

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A dog that bit and injured a child at the Guilford County Animal Shelter last month was put down, according to the animal shelter.

On June 26 around 3 p.m., a 2-year-old was bitten while a family was evaluating a husky mix for possible adoption.

The dog that bit the child was up to date on all its shots and did not have rabies.

When shelter staff checked the dog, no neurological abnormalities were seen.

According to animal shelter records, the dog was euthanized on July 10.