× Authorities looking for 4-month-old abducted in NC

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are searching for a 4-month-old girl who was abducted from a daycare facility Monday in Bladen County.

According to a news release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Lonnisha Renee Askew was taken from a daycare near Bladenboro at around 5 p.m. by Juanita Renee Askew, 22, of Whiteville. Juanita Askew, the child’s mother, is the non-custodial parent.

Lonnisha was last seen wearing a green and pink onesie with circle designs. She has a surgical scar on her abdomen and needs special foods and care due to a birth defect. The child also has a cyst over her right eye and a red birthmark on the back of her head.

Juanita Askew is considered dangerous with violent tendencies and abrupt mood swings, according to the release.

The mother was last seen in a dark green, dark gray or black two-door sedan with 30-day tags.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the closest law enforcement agency or the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960.