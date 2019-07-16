× 2-year-old Michigan toddler who went missing on a camping trip found alive

OSCODA COUNTY, Mich. –A 2-year-old Michigan toddler who went missing on a camping trip was found alive on Tuesday, according to Michigan State Police Twitter post.

Gabriella Vitale’s family lost track of her as they were packing up their campsite in Comins Township, Michigan, Monday morning, according to a news release from the Oscoda County Sheriff’s Office.

Great news!!! Gabriella has been found alive. Details to follow when available. — @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) July 16, 2019

Her family is from the Monroe area and had been camping off Reber Road since last week, the release said.

After being in the woods overnight, Vitale was found and helped by police.

What a trooper! The searchers are all clearing and the command center is packing up. pic.twitter.com/cUnUGN6dza — @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) July 16, 2019