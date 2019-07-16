2-year-old Michigan toddler who went missing on a camping trip found alive

Posted 1:43 pm, July 16, 2019, by

OSCODA COUNTY, Mich. –A 2-year-old Michigan toddler who went missing on a camping trip was found alive on Tuesday, according to Michigan State Police Twitter post.

Gabriella Vitale’s family lost track of her as they were packing up their campsite in Comins Township, Michigan, Monday morning, according to a news release from the Oscoda County Sheriff’s Office.

Her family is from the Monroe area and had been camping off Reber Road since last week, the release said.

After being in the woods overnight, Vitale was found and helped by police.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.