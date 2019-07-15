× Wake County man ‘beat and tortured’ puppy to death, police say

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A Wake County man is charged with felony cruelty to animals after police say he beat and tortured a puppy to death, WTVD reports.

According to an arrest warrant filed by Raleigh police, 25-year-old Shawnesse Valencia “maliciously beat and tortured a black and white female 2-month-old pit bull mix puppy named ‘Onyx’ resulting in her death.”

An incident report shows the crime happened on Thursday around noon at the Campus Edge apartments in Southwest Raleigh near North Carolina State University.

A person – who didn’t want to be identified – said once Valencia caught the dog he yelled at it and beat it.

Valencia’s bail was set at $10,000 when he apparently turned himself in at the Wake County Detention Center on Sunday.

According to the Wake County Sheriff’s office, he posted bond and is back on the streets.